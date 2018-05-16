Cousins Found Dead: Youths jumped from train to cross tracks, says eyewitness

The cousins were found dead between Kandivli and Borivli stations on Monday, after they fell from a train and were hit by an oncoming one



Representational Image

The mystery behind the death of the Chavan brothers seems to be clearing up. The cousins were found dead between Kandivli and Borivli stations on Monday, after they fell from a train and were hit by an oncoming one.

On Tuesday, an eyewitness informed the police he saw them jumping from the train to cross the tracks when it had stopped at a red signal between the stations.

The deceased youths were identified as Sagar, Saiprasad, Duttaprasad and Manoj Chavan. Senior inspector from the Borivali GRP, Shailendra Dhivar said, "The eyewitness said that when the train had halted, the youths tried to jump to cross the tracks, but failed to see a train coming from the opposite direction and got knocked down by it."

"We are trying to look for more eyewitness to cross-check this and have also written to WR, asking them to record the statements of the motorman and guards of the up and down trains," Dhivar added. CNK Devid, PRO, WR said, "The matter is under GRP inquiry and we will provide our support as per their requirement."

Meanwhile, the last rites of the youths were performed on Tuesday in their native village of Kankovli. Ravindra Kumar Chavan, their uncle said, "The police should investigate the matter thoroughly, and the railways should install fences on the sides of tracks."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates