Cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoy by the poolside

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan enjoyed a chilly day with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Friday



Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sakpataudi

It's summers and cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are having a play date by the poolside. While Inaaya is accompanied by her parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Taimur has his nanny and another help with him. The little baby was seen taking a dip with daddy Kunal in the pool and momma Soha wrapping her in a white towel is cute. However, the little munchkin preferred watching the birds on the trees and did not take a dip in the pool.

Here are the photos:

A few days ago, Taimur Ali Khan was spotted enjoying the pool with his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. However, Soha has admitted that Saif gets really worried when Taimur is left alone with Inaaya because he is at an age where he wants to explore everything. Speaking at one of the media interactions, the actress-author had said, "Taimur is at an age where he wants to explore everything. He is now able to hold things, his grip is getting stronger. He is also into snatching things and throwing them away. Inaaya is too small now and so we are constantly scared to have them too close to each other. Especially Bhai (Saif) gets really worried whenever Taimur tries to get closer to where Inaaya is."

"Taimur and Inaaya are both kids, just a few months apart from each other so it really helps to observe Taimur, follow his growth, the changes and milestones in his life and be more aware and prepared while raising Inaaya. Bhai and Kareena both help Kunal and me with handy tips from time to time, which is a blessing when you are a new, first time parent," added the Tum Mile actress.

With the hope that Taimur and Inaaya grow fond of each other, she further said, "Bhai and I have an 8-year age difference. But Taimur and Inaaya will only have a year's. I hope they grow fond of each other as they grow up, become best friends. Of course, Taimur is a little older so he will always be the elder brother to Inaaya, protective about her."

Taimur Ali Khan was born to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and Inaaya was welcomed by Soha and Kunal Kemmu on September 29, 2017.

View Photos: Shirtless Taimur enjoys poolside with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates