COVID-19: 1,288 new cases recorded in Mumbai

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state crossed 1.2 lakh, with more than 3,700 new infections reported on Thursday, including 1,288 from the city. The state health department officials said both the doubling rate and the weekly average growth rate of the infections has improved significantly in comparison to March.

Officials pointed out that as on March 31, the weekly average growth rate of the state was 12 per cent and the doubling rate was 3.5 days. Over the next three months, the figures have improved and as on June 16, the weekly average growth rate has dropped to 3 per cent, while the doubling rate is 25.9 days. Officials added that the recovery rate of the state is 50.49 per cent and the mortality rate is 4.77 per cent.

So far, the novel Coronavirus has infected 1,20,504 people across the state, including 62,875 alone in Mumbai. Currently, 53,901 patients are being treated and 1,672 were discharged on Thursday from various healthcare facilities across the state after a full recovery. Additionally, 171 patients from Mumbai and 140 from Thane have also tested positive but their names are yet to be added to the official tally.

City's growth rate of cases at 2.3%

Civic officials said the average growth rate of cases in the city now stands at 2.3 per cent and only two administrative wards have a growth percentage higher than 4 per cent. G North continued to have the second highest number of cases, and while Dharavi registered 28 new cases, Dadar 14 and Mahim 25.

Officials on Thursday reported 100 new COVID-19-related deaths in the state and 67 of them occurred in Mumbai, 27 in Bhiwandi, four in Thane and one each in Vasai-Virar and Nagpur. Among the deceased, 45 patients were senior citizens and 84 suffered from other ailments. The death toll in the state now stands at 5,751 cases, including 3,311 in city alone.

Hosps told to report pending deaths

After BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis accused the BMC of not taking into account 950 COVID-19-related deaths in the city, the civic body pushed the blame on private hospitals. Days after 862 additional deaths that occurred earlier were added to the tally, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal issued a statement stating that a letter was sent out to private hospitals on June 8, citing the Centre's directions of reporting COVID-19 deaths within 48 hours of occurrence.

The statement added that private hospitals reported pending data of 862 deaths on June 15 after receiving his letter, and they were put out in the public domain the very next day. The civic body gave an ultimatum to private hospitals to report any other pending data on COVID-19 deaths, failing which necessary action will be taken under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

