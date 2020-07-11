COVID-19: 30 states, Union Territories have fatality rate lower than nation's 2.72 per cent

From 2.82 per cent a month earlier, India's COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 2.72 per cent, which is lower than that of many other countries, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. It also noted that 30 states and Union Territories (UTs) have a fatality rate lower than the national average. Also, there is an upward trend in the recovery rate, which was recorded at 62.42 per cent on Friday. In 18 states and Uts, the recovery rates are higher than the national average, the ministry said.

"At the national level, the case fatality rate has declined to 2.72 per cent. This is lower than the fatality rates observed in many other countries in the world. The focus of COVID-19 management in the country has been to keep the fatalities low," it said. The ministry said with the support and guidance of the Central government, the states and UTs have taken many steps like mapping of communities to focus on high-risk groups like the elderly/aged and population with co-morbidities, and providing special care to them.

The country-wide strong network of ASHAs and ANMs along with Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres have helped in effective surveillance and contact-tracing of the cases, it said.

'Active cases dipping in Delhi'

The national capital's COVID-19 count crossed the grim 1 lakh milestone this week but the number of active cases is dipping as is the positivity rate while the recovery rate is going up, raising hopes of the epidemic curve flattening if the trends continue. As testing is significantly ramped up, the death rate, too, has fallen marginally and the projected explosion of cases hasn't happened. The signs are undoubtedly good but these are just baby steps as Delhi moves ahead in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, cautioned experts.

Nellore civic staff dump COVID bodies

In yet another incident of inhuman disposal of bodies of COVID-19 victims in Andhra Pradesh, Nellore civic authorities dumped the bodies in a pit using an earthmover. A video shows workers throwing the bodies on the front portion of a JCB and then dumping them in a pit.

