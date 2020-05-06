COVID-19: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty collaborate with Dharavi rappers

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty have collaborated with Dharavi rappers for a music video to spread the stay-at-home message to help control community spread of the virus.

Rappers MC Altaf, Tony Psyko and Bonz N Ribz have created the song, titled Stay Home Stay Safe, produced by rapper Divine's Gully Gang Entertainment, in Hindi, Marathi and Tamil. Directed and conceptualised by Joel D'Souza, the video also features Atul Kulkarni and Dia Mirza.

Check out the video of the song below:

Divine refers to it as a small effort from the hip-hop community to support the COVID-19 warriors. The song is supported by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the ATE Chandra Foundation, who have been working with the government to ensure food and medical aid in the densely populated regions.

