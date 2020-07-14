COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan staff from his four bungalows Jalsa, Janak, Vatsa and Pratiksha tests negative

Most of the staff members working at the Bachchans' four bungalows, Jalsa, Janak, Vatsa and Pratiksha, in Juhu Scheme, have tested negative for the virus. Nearly 60 people, including the staff, who were considered high-risk after Amitabh and Abhishek were hospitalised, underwent the test. Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said 34 tested negative, while the reports of 23 were awaited. Sources at Nanavati Hospital said that the Bachchans are in stable condition.

On July 11, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to make the announcement of him testing positive for COVID-19. He wrote, "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

Big B's other tweet read:

T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..

I put my hands together and say ..ð

Thank you for your eternal love and affection .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

Bachchan fans have been constantly praying and performing 'poojas' in the temples and at home. The country is currently in a state of shock and worried for the entire family.

Meanwhile, Amitabh's son Abhishek Bachchan, who is making headlines as his new web-series Breathe: Into the Shadows released online, also tested positive for COVID-19 and had also announced on July 12, that his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive.

Sharing the news with everyone, Abhishek Bachchan took to social media and shared how the house is also been fumigated.

Though Jaya Bachchan, who recently returned from Delhi, has tested negative, sources close to the family say she is being closely monitored for symptoms. Meanwhile, Amit Sadh, who met Abhishek during the dubbing of Breathe 2, informed his fans that he has taken "a precautionary COVID test" which turned out to be negative too.

In fact, Rekha's bungalow has also been declared as a containment zone. The actress' driver was tested positive for COVID-19.

Ever since Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been tested Covid-19 positive over the last weekend, prayers, 'get well soon' messages and good wishes for their quick recovery have flooded the social media since then.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news