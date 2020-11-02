COVID-19: As UK shuts for second round, scientists ask govt to add vitamin D in milk, bread

A UK minister says a new national lockdown may have to last longer than the planned four weeks if coronavirus infection rates don't fall quickly enough. The lockdown is due to run from Thursday until December 2. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is needed to stop hospitals becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients within weeks.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove said it was the government's "fervent hope" that the lockdown would end on time, but that could not be guaranteed. "With a virus this malignant, and with its capacity to move so quickly, it would be foolish to predict with absolute certainty what will happen in four weeks' time," he told Sky News. "We're going to review it on the 2nd of December..."

Bars and restaurants can only offer take-out, non-essential shops must close and people will only be able to leave home for exercise, etc. Meanwhile, scientists have urged the government to add vitamin D supplements in bread and milk, citing its deficiency in nearly half of the Britain's population, reported the Guardian. Recent studies have shown that vitamin D deficiency increases the risk of contracting the coronavirus and even serious illness among patients. "Food fortification would need careful planning to be rolled out effectively, particularly as people are now taking supplements," the Guardian quoted Dr Gareth Davies, a medical physics researcher, as saying.

No new cases in Australia; two in New Zealand

Australia has recorded no new locally transmitted coronavirus infection for the first time in five months. In Melbourne, the capital of Victoria state, residents were enjoying the first weekend of cafes, restaurants and pubs reopening to walk-in customers. The city only has one mystery case without a known source. There are 61 active cases left across the state. In New Zealand, two new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health. The two new cases were both international returnees arrived in October. Both cases were detected during routine isolation and testing processes and were now at the Auckland quarantine facility. There was no new community case, said the ministry.

