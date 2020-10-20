COVID-19: Both Maharashtra and Mumbai see a drop in cases

A decline was seen in the COVID-19 figures as the state reported 5,984 fresh cases on Monday and the total tally crossed 16 lakh. Mumbai had a comparatively lower count as well, with 1,234 cases along with 43 COVID-related deaths. State health department officials, however, reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead followed by Pune with 484 cases and Jalna with 367 cases.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 350 new cases, all other districts had less than 250 cases each.



A resident of Anmol Fortune gets tested for COVID-19 at an antigen testing camp at Thakur Complex, Kandivli. Pic/Satej Shinde

The state's recovery rate saw progress as it increased to 86.48 per cent and while 15,069 patients were discharged in the state, 2,714 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate was steady at 87 per cent and the doubling rate increased to 90 days. Among the COVID patients who are being treated, while more than 38,000 are in Pune, 28,724 are in Thane and 19,906 are in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state held steady at 2.64 per cent and till date, there have been 42,240 COVID-related deaths and 487 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 125 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 43 deaths followed by Pune with 15 deaths. In Mumbai, civic officials said of the 43 deaths, 34 patients were suffering from other ailments while 31 deaths involved senior citizens.

With the drop in cases, the city's daily growth rate dipped to 0.73 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.43 lakh cases. Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and three of them have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. Currently, P South ward is leading with 1.13 per cent followed by R North and R South wards. R Central ward has more than 2,300 active cases while R South ward also has more than 2,000 such cases and cumulatively, 15 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and five wards have 800 or more active cases each.

