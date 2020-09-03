COVID-19 boy survives rare life-threatening complication after 14 days on ventilator

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 10-year-old boy from Ludhiana, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was battling a rare complication associated with the disease, recovered after being on ventilator support for 14 days. The boy was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) after he complained of fever, breathing difficulties and low blood pressure.

After testing positive for COVID-19, the minor boy was diagnosed with the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), reports Hindustan Times. It is a rare condition where different organs, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin and eyes can become inflamed.

While undergoing treatment, the 10-year-old boy developed respiratory failure and needed ventilator support and medicines to maintain his blood pressure. But timely intervention and treatment helped him to recover faster. He was discharged from the hospital in a stable condition.

Dr Siddharth Bhargava, associate professor at the hospital's department of paediatrics, was qouted as saying that MIS-C can become rapidly fatal if not recognised and treated in time. Children with MIS-C may initially develop abdominal symptoms such as diarrhoea, stomach ache, vomiting, fatigue, bloodshot eyes and rashes, while the later emergency warning signs include trouble in breathing, chest pain, followed by low blood pressure and heart failure.

"There should be no delay in diagnosis of other symptoms in children with COVID-19," said Dr Rajesh Mahajan, a professor in the medicine department.

