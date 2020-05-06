COVID-19 cases in India reach 49,391, death toll at 1,694

Migrant labours with their family members sit near a train window as they arrive from the Western Indian state of Rajasthan through a special train organised to bring back migrant labours and pilgrims to their hometowns. Pic/ AFP

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 49,391, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday morning. This includes 33,514 active cases, and 1,694 deaths due to the infection so far.

However, 14,182 persons have been cured and discharged so far, according to the Health Ministry. One patient has migrated. Maharashtra with 15,525 cases is the worst-affected state, while Gujarat with 6,245 cases is second on the list.

Delhi with 5,104 COVID-19 cases is the third most-affected by the infection.

