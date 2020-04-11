COVID-19 cases pass 1,000 in Mumbai; 10 more dead

Coronavirus cases in Mumbai crossed 1,000 on Friday, with 132 more testing positive. In Dharavi, 11 more tested positive on Friday and people in other slum areas were also found to have contracted the virus. The death toll in the state has reached 110, including 64 in the city.

At Shushrusha Hospital in Dadar, apart from the staff members, a 59-year-old man undergoing dialysis treatment also tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).



Civic officials from G North ward office also reported the death of a 43-year-old man from Mahim who had a meat shop in Jijamata Nagar — from where a number of positive cases had been reported. While ward officials confirmed that man died at Lilavati Hospital, the health department didn't include him in the count of deaths on Friday.

An 83-year-old man from Dadar also tested positive. Sources said two more nurses from Breach Candy Hospital tested positive on Friday and one of them stayed with another positive patient, but civic officials said they are still waiting a confirmation.

On Friday, the Maharashtra health department officials reported 210 new cases and 13, including 10 alone in Mumbai, deaths in the state. Of the 13 deceased patients, six were senior citizens and 11 suffered from other ailments. All the death reported on Friday occurred between April 3 till April 9.

With 1,008 new cases from Mumbai alone, the state's total tally has jumped to 1,574. Till date, 188 patients have been discharged. So far, over 33,000 samples have been tested in laboratories across the state.

1,574

Active coronavirus cases in maha as of today

