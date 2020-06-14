COVID-19: Central Railway's AI-based thermal screening FebriEye to screen passengers at Mumbai stations

The artificial intelligence -based thermal screening system is yet another feather to Indian Raliways's cap towards passenger safety

Indian Railways has partially resumed passenger train services on important routes in the country by taking several safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID19 infection. In order to effectively scan passengers for symptoms of COVID19, Central Railway has set up a body screening facility (FebriEye) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to facilitate contactless entry for train travellers in order to avoid spread of coronavirus.

The artificial intelligence -based thermal screening system is yet another feather to Indian Raliways's cap towards passenger safety after already introducing Automated Ticket Checking and Managing Access (ATMA) machine and Always be Responsible and Just Use to be Nice (ARJUN) a robotic Captain. Shri Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway appreciated and congratulated officers and staff of Central Railway for setting up the FebriEye human body screening facility in Mumbai.



Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway said that FebriEye thermal cameras can cover large areas which means it can detect the temperature of multiple people entering at once at a premises and record temperature automatically while passengers are on the move.

Presently all passengers boarding Mail/Express trains at CSMT and LTT are being scanned by Febrieye at the entry point for temperature before going inside the platform for boarding. All railway staff and officers coming for duty at these two major stations are also being screened through this AI (Artificial Intelligence) based thermal screening system.

Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division said that Indian Railways is committed to use the latest available technology for helping passengers travel in a seamless fashion, while ensuring desired safety checks are in place. This initiative by the Mumbai Division, Central Railway is a step forward towards direction, he added.

What is FebriEye

FebriEye is an AI based thermal screening system for real time and automated, non-intrusive monitoring to ensure that a person entering does not have a high fever. FebriEye is equipped with ‘Black Body’, a constant temperature source that ensures accuracy in temperature readings of up to 0.3 degree Celsius (+/-).

Features:

Measures Forehead Temperature

Social Distance Monitoring

Non-Contact Detection

Dual (Thermal + Vision) Camera

Accuracy +- 0.3 C with black body

Convenient Deployment

High Throughput

Real time alerts

Febrieye use heat sensors that can record heat generated by the body of a person or an object to create a 2D image with differing temperature levels. When passengers pass before the cameras, anyone with temperature above the set range will be shown in a different colour pattern than the rest on the computer screen connected to the cameras.

The FebriEye human body screening facility by Central Railway is a step forward to modern security measures introduced by Railways, said an offical release.

