COVID-19: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund

The entire country is facing a lockdown and this has affected everyone due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Many personalities from the film and television industry have pledged to do their bit and extend their support during these times. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, too, together have pledged their contribution towards the PM CARES fund for COVID-19 relief and also encouraged their millions of fans to do so.

They took to their respective social media handles and shared, "In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND and hope that you will too. We're all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind."

View this post on Instagram

This step by two of the biggest superstars and a power couple, Deepika and Ranveer definitely serves as the right inspiration to everyone out there to do their bit for the society.

Other Bollywood celebrities who have already pledged to contribute to the fund are Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and many others.

