COVID-19: For third time in a month, daily cases dip to below 30,000

The daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 30,000 for the third time this month taking India's virus caseload to 99.06 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94.21 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The total Coronavirus cases mounted to 99,06,305 with 23,185 infections being reported in a day. The death toll rose to 1,43,697 with 374 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,21,964 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.98 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the eighth consecutive day. There are 3,52,586 active Coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.57 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20. Agencies

Over 100 people in IIT-M test COVID+

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has been hit by the Coronavirus outbreak with over 100 people, a majority of them students, testing positive for the contagion, a top health official said on Monday. A total of 104 students and others have contracted the disease and all were doing well in a hospital, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, allaying fears of further spread. Of the 444 samples collected till date, 104 have tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever