COVID-19 impact: After relaxations in Mira-Bhayandar, cases are doubling in 12 days

Lockdown relaxations within the limits of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has turned out to be a bummer for the area, as the doubling rate period of COVID-19 cases, which was 20 days earlier, have gone down to 12. According to officials, the mishandling of a Coronavirus death, people travelling to Mumbai and to nearby markets have led to further spread of the virus.

The under complete lockdown from April 20 to May 17. Only medical stores and milk booths were allowed from 7 am to 11 am. As a result, it had only a few cases. Till May 15, the number of cases was 291 and the doubling rate period was 20 days. Then grocery stores, electronic, hardware and wine shops opened. The infections started rising rapidly and by May 27, it was 577, nearly double in just 12 days.



According to the civic officials, the reasons for the sudden spike might be opening up of grocery and wine shops, people travelling to the vegetable market in Dahisar, many going to Mumbai for essential services and a death in the area that spread the infection to 80 close contacts.

A civic official said, "The deceased was staying at Ganesh Nagar in Bhayandar West and was admitted to a Mumbai hospital for treatment of TB. After he died, proper procedure was not followed and his body was not wrapped before handing it over to his family. Many people attended his last rites and got infected. The incident happened 15 days back. More than 80 of his close contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 since then."

Speaking to mid-day, MBMC municipal commissioner Chandrakant Dange said, "There are multiple reasons for the sharp increase in the number of cases. First, the close contacts of many people who are travelling to Mumbai have tested positive. Secondly, while the vegetable markets in Mira Road are closed, people go to the Dahisar wholesale market. There was also a death in the area after which 80 people got infected."

