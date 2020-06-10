COVID-19 impact: Now, college students demand fee relaxation

After a row over school fees for the upcoming academic year, college students too have now raised concerns over their fees. Many are worried about not being able to afford the college fees amid the pandemic-induced financial crisis. While a number of students have taken to social media to voice their concerns, student unions have written to the Mumbai University and state government seeking some relaxation in fees.

The new academic year is likely to begin sometime soon with no clarity yet on how it will take shape. Many have also argued that the fee structure should be revised considering the relaxed academic schedule initially.

"Online learning cannot be done full-fledged. We require practicals and other sessions. That clearly means academics will not begin in full capacity online," said Kunal Gada, a science student from a suburban college. Another student from a South Mumbai college, Tarini Shah, said, "Some students have also gone to their hometown due to the lockdown. We, therefore, need complete clarity regarding admission procedures, fee payment and more."

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has already issued guidelines to universities and their affiliated colleges asking them to take a sympathetic look at students' financial issues.

Instalments for fees

Chhatra Bharati Students' organisation has written to the university as well as state government seeking clarity on fee payment and urges the government to allow relaxation in payment. Sachin Bansode from the organisation said, "Many students and their families are facing financial issues and some college fees are quite high. We have requested that no college hikes fees or demand an entire year's fee lump sum. Students can be given options for instalments."

