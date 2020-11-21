COVID-19 in Mumbai: Now, travellers can get their luggage sanitised at railway stations

You can now get your luggage sanitised at railway stations for a fee. As part of the New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS), the Central Railway has come up with a unique initiative at Mumbai CSMT, in which sanitizing and wrapping facilities for passenger baggage are being offered to protect people in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ultraviolet (UV) Ray sanitizing has been provided at an affordable rate. For baggage weighing 10 kg, 25 kg and more, sanitising charges are Rs 10, Rs 15 and Rs 20 respectively. The wrapping charges as per size are around Rs 60, Rs 70 and Rs 80. The luggage is handed back to the passenger with a sticker certifying it disinfected. Ultraviolet (UV) light is beamed into a chamber from all directions, through which passenger luggage is passed, to effectively disinfect all types of contaminations including virus, bacteria and other germs / pathogens that reside on the outer surface of the baggage. The chamber is uniquely designed for disinfecting baggage at railway stations, to reduce indirect mode of COVID-19 transmissions from the outer surfaces of travel bags to human beings.

This facility, which was made available first in November at Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, received a good response from passengers and now has been extended to Kalyan and LTT Kurla. It will now be provided at Dadar, Thane, and Panvel stations. This proposal is also being implemented in other railways at places like Bengaluru and Yesvantpur stations.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news