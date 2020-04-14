COVID-19: India hockey 'keeper PR Sreejesh upset over Tokyo Games delay

Veteran Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been left disappointed with the postponement of Tokyo Olympic Games due to the Coronavirus pandemic which has wreaked havoc across the world. India last won a gold in Hockey in 1980 in Moscow Olympics. Since then, they have participated in eight Olympic editions but have failed to make a podium finish. And after qualifying for the Tokyo Games, the team was in high spirits and were looking forward to end the medal drought.

However, their dream remains unfulfilled for now as the International Olympic Committee has postponed the Games to summer 2021. "It's disappointing that the Olympics has been postponed. We have been focussing only on the Olympics in the last one year. We qualified for the Olympics and started very well at the FIH Hockey Pro League, but then the COVID-19 crisis began and everything changed," Sreejesh said.

"But though it is disappointing that the Games are delayed, when you take the health and safety of the players into consideration, the best thing to do is to postpone the Games instead of cancelling it," he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever