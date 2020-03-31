COVID-19: Lata Mangeshkar contributes Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM Relief Fund

Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mangeshkar took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced that she was donating Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund as part of her "duty to help your government during this difficult time".

"I have a humble request to all that we should help the government as much as possible in the fight against the government," the singer wrote in Marathi.

The 90-year-old singer, widely acclaimed as Nightingale of India, joins a growing list of celebrities from the Hindi film industry who have extended support in the battle against the coronavirus. Others who have contributed include Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan and Rajkummar Rao among others.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove(without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever