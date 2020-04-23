COVID-19 lockdown: Giorgia Andriani shaves off beau Arbaaz Khan's stubble!

Lovebirds Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani are quite active on social media and often share updates from their daily lives for their fans. Now, amid the coronavirus lockdown, Giorgia and Arbaaz are making the most of their free time and spending quality time with each other.

Recently, Giorgia, who seemed quite bored, shared a fun video in which she can be seen giving Arbaaz a clean shave! "Being a barber or being barbaric!? What say?" wrote Giorgia along with the video. The video began with a glimpse of Arbaaz resting on a couch in the balcony, which was accompanied by this description: "Dinbhar sona, complete coma."

Giorgia then makes a short trip to the washroom to pick up a shaving kit. As she applies shaving cream onto Arbaaz' face, Giorgia says, "I'm just frosting... I feel like an artist." The video ends with Arbaaz's reaction to Giorgia's skills and he rates it with a thumbs up!

On the work front, Georgia will soon make her Bollywood debut with Welcome to Bajrangpur co-starring Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

