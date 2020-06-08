COVID-19 Lockdown has given Lindsey Vonn a new perspective in life

American skiing great Lindsey Vonn has revealed that she is grateful to the Coronavirus-caused lockdown as it has taught her to appreciate things that are taken for granted, like spending time with loved ones.

Lindsey, who is with National Hockey League (NHL) star fiance PK Subban since March, told CNBC Make It: "I know that when things open up again, I'm going to appreciate things even more, like the time that I get to spend with my friends and family, going out to dinner and to restaurants. It's definitely given me a new perspective on life."

Meanwhile, the three-time Olympic medallist has advised people to develop the habit of reading. In fact, she wants people to read her favourite book — Grit by Angela Duckworth — which instilled the belief in her that hard work beats talent every day. "I think everyone should read that book, especially athletes, but literally everyone. There are people that are not as talented, but who are willing to work much harder and they always come out on top," she added.

