COVID-19 lockdown: Karanvir Bohra's twins give him a spa treatment at home

When you can't go to the salon, the salon comes to you. Karanvir Bohra's daughters, Vienna and Bella, turned their home balcony into a spa to pamper him. A head massage was followed by a face pack.

The twins also insisted on applying nail paint. "Never have I been so indulgent... looks like the roles of the Bollywood actresses will have some competition. I have the masters at work (sic)," the actor captioned the image he posted. Talk of glowing skin and sparkling nails.

How adorable do Karanvir's babies look while trying to make their dad look prettier? Several of Karanvir's industry friends found the photo cute. Teejay Sidhu wrote, "24/7 entertainment!" while Sameera Reddy commented, "Love love love" and Mandana Karimi said, "that nail polish @karanvirbohra I want my video. they made my day Thank you."

Truth be told, they've made our day too!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news