COVID-19: Maharashtra allows teachers to travel, doesn't tell how

The SSC board exams could not be completed this year as the lockdown came into force before the last paper

The state government on Thursday added evaluation of board papers in the list of essential duties for teachers to ensure that results of Std X and XII board exams are declared before June 10 as directed by the Supreme Court. But considering the ground reality, this seems highly improbable as there has been no planning in this regard and teachers are left confused about their travel and other arrangements.

The government circular allows travel for teachers but no details about the travel arrangements have been mentioned. Teachers have also complained that no precautionary measures have been listed for them. The confusion will hamper the deadline, teachers believe.

Rajesh Pandya, President of Teachers Democratic Front (TDF) said that along with local travel, another issue was that of some teachers having left cities to go to their native places. "They cannot be back in time to participate in the evaluation process. Moreover, if any teacher is infected with COVID-19 while on duty, who will take responsibility for it?" he questioned.

Teachers, he said, have been demanding for a long time to be allowed to take the board answer-sheets home for correction. "The COVID numbers weren't so high then. But the government took too long to make the decision," he added.

No evaluation guidelines

Also, areas in the red zones will definitely not be able to get any paper correction work done. The evaluation will happen only in the green zones and the results can't be declared till all the papers are assessed. "The repeaters' examination which is generally held in the month of July will also not be possible this year. There are no guidelines regarding the evaluation of Social Science for Std X, considering that one of the two papers — Geography — was cancelled," said Uday Nare, a teacher at the Hansraj Morarji school in Andheri.

