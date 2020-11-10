COVID-19: Maharashtra and Mumbai both report drop in daily count

A DROP was witnessed in the daily count of new COVID-19 infections of the state and the city, as both reported around 3,000 and nearly 600 cases respectively on Monday. Citing technical difficulties, the state wasn't able to share the number of deaths as well as the number of patients discharged in the districts in Maharashtra.



State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 599 followed by Nashik with 341 and Nagpur with 300. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 184 new cases, all other districts had less than 100 each.

In the city, 507 patients were discharged in Mumbai on Monday after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate is stable at 90 per cent while the doubling rate dropped to 229 days. The mortality rate of the state remained stable at 2.63 per cent. The state health officials stated that the COVID-19 portal was not functional due to technical reasons.

While 65 deaths were added to the state's tally due to reconciliation of past fatalities, the number of deaths due to other causes in the state could not be determined either. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 20 deaths, 19 patients were suffering from other ailments while 14 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a drop in cases, the city's daily growth rate increased to 0.30 per cent as the total count now stands at 2.65 lakh cases. Thirteen administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and all the wards have a growth rate less 1 per cent each. Currently, P South ward is leading with 0.42 per cent followed by R Central and T wards. R Central ward now has more than 1,300 active cases and cumulatively, five wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and three wards have 800 or more active cases each.

