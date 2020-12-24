COVID-19: Maharashtra plans special drive to track travellers from UK

The state recorded 3,913 new cases taking the total tally of Maharashtra to 19.06 lakh cases on Wednesday. There were 93 deaths in the state taking the total to 48,969.

The state government has planned a special surveillance drive to track travellers that have come from the UK from November 25 to December 23. Instructions to get them tested immediately have been given to district heads. The state government has also appealed to these citizens to come forward and get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. The BMC has also appealed to passengers who have arrived from the UK to get themselves checked as a precautionary measure.

The city recorded 745 fresh cases on Wednesday and Thane Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivli Corporation recorded 121, 97, 119 cases respectively in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The state's recovery rate now stands at 94.51 per cent with 7,620 patients discharged on Wednesday. Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 93 per cent while the doubling rate is improving and currently is at 361 days. The city's daily growth rate is now at 0.21 per cent as the total count now stands at 2.88 lakh cases. The city has 8,093 ongoing cases.

The mortality rate of the state was 2.57 per cent till date. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state was 1,129. These deaths are the cases where patients were positive and tested negative but later died due to other complications. The state saw 1.22 crore laboratory samples collected out of which 19.06 lakh have tested positive with 15.53 per cent positivity ratio.

There were 93 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 14 deaths followed by Aurangabad with 8 deaths, on Wednesday. At least 14 deaths were recorded in MMR apart from Mumbai. According to civic officials, out of the 14 deaths in Mumbai, 13 patients were suffering from other ailments and 10 were senior citizens.

19,06,371

Total No. of cases in Maharashtra

1,268

Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

14

No. of deaths in city today (13 patients were suffering from other ailments and 10 were senior citizens)

286

Patients Recovered and discharged in the city today

