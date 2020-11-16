COVID-19: Maharashtra records 2,544 new patients, 60 fatalities

The number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths is still on the lower side as the state recorded 2,544 new COVID-19 infections along with 60 COVID-related fatalities on Sunday. Mumbai, meanwhile, reported a little over 500 new cases and 15 deaths. According to health officials, this is the lowest death toll the state has recorded in the last four months.

Officials pointed out that 586 patients were discharged from the city as the recovery rate of Mumbai now stands steady at 91 per cent.

As of Sunday, the overall number of active patients in Mumbai has gone below the 10,000-mark — 9,956. Of the 15 deaths reported in Mumbai on Sunday, 11 had co-morbidities, 13 deaths were above 60 years of age while two were between 40 to 60 years.

From the 2,544 COVID-19 cases Maharashtra recorded on Sunday, one third — 1,050 were reported in the MMR including Mumbai whereas 516 patients were from Pune and 302 from Nagpur. In MMR, besides Mumbai, 389 cases reported in Thane district.

Pune and Nashik region reported nine deaths each while seven deaths were reported in Nagpur taking the toll to 60. In MMR, 10 deaths were reported excluding Mumbai.

The recovery rate of the state now stands steady at 92 per cent as 3,065 patients recovered and were discharged in a single day.

The number of active patients in the state has come down to 85,000.

9.6k

Total active COVID-19 patients in Mumbai

