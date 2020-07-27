COVID-19: Man poisons wife, daughter before killing self over fear of losing job

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly poisoned his family before killing himself over the fear of losing his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The incident took place on Saturday in Karnataka's Dharwad district. According to police officials, the 36-year-old man poisoned his wife and two-year-old child before consuming poison himself.

The police have registered a case at the Suburban police station in Dharwad district. A police officer from said, "Three members of a family committed suicide in Dharwad yesterday, allegedly over the fear of job loss due to COVID-19."

According to police officials, the deceased have been identified as Mounesh, his wife Apritha (28), and daughter Sukruthi, reports India Today. During the preliminary investigation, the police found a suicide note near the bodies.

It was learnt that Mounesh was working in a private company and he feared that he might lose his job as the management decided to remove over 40 employees due to the global pandemic. A police investigation is underway.

With inputs from ANI

