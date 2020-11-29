COVID-19: Mumbai records 19K tests in single day

The city this week recorded the highest number of tests—19,018—conducted in a single day. The number of tests has been increased to prevent a second wave. The average number of tests in the last 10 days post-Diwali reached beyond 15,000. But, the test positivity rate has continued to be low, with fewer cases emerging out of slum pockets.

Post-Diwali, the BMC started exhaustive testing in crowded areas like markets, slum pockets and railway stations. This has resulted in a sharp increase in the number of tests with close to 20,000 a day—a target set in August by the BMC.

On Wednesday, November 25, 19,018 tests were conducted across the city. The average number of tests per day reached 15,850 in 10 days from November 17 to November 26. The average number of tests in October was 13,145, which reduced to 10,700 in the first half of November.

After the criticism and possibility of a second wave, the corporation enhanced its system of testing. More testing camps have been started in slums, markets, among frontline workers and conductors, and even on the railway station to screen passengers coming from long-distance trains.

Out of the 19,018 tests, around 8,900 tests were antigen and 9,100 were RT-PCR. While the test positivity rate of RT-PCR has been approximately 10 per cent, the TPR of antigen is 2 per cent. “The BMC has been doing extensive testing. The number of cases increased, because of the large number of tests being conducted. It has also eliminated the possibility of transmission from asymptomatic patients, as they get reported quickly and are quarantined,” said an officer from the BMC. The number of sealed buildings has reduced to 4,000 in the last week. As per the BMC’s circular, a building is sealed if more than 10 cases are reported from two or more floors.

