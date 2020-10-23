COVID-19: Mumbai sees decline in active cases, growth rate

With more than 7,500 cases ob Thursday, Maharashtra's total tally went up to 16.25 lakh cases as the recovery rate crossed 88 per cent. While the number of active cases dropped, Mumbai had nearly 1,500 fresh cases and with another 49 COVID-related fatalities, the city's death toll is now approaching the 10,000-mark.

Officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 1,463 cases followed by Pune with 710 and Nashik with 544. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 358 new cases, all other districts had less than 250 each.

The state's recovery rate saw progress as it increased to 88.10 per cent and while 16,177 patients were discharged across the state, 1,289 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained stable at 88 per cent and the doubling rate increased to 108 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 29,000 of them are in Pune, 25,404 are in Thane and 17,505 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state held steady at 2.64 per cent and till date, there have been 42,831 COVID-related deaths and 499 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 198 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 49 followed by Nagpur with 20. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 49 deaths, 39 patients were suffering from other ailments while 35 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a drop in cases, the city's daily growth rate fell back to 0.64 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.47 lakh cases. Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and only one of them has a growth rate above 1 per cent each. Currently, R North ward is leading with 1.04 per cent followed by R South and P South wards. R Central ward has more than 2,100 cases and cumulatively, 13 wards have more than 1,000 cases while three wards have 800 or more active cases each.

