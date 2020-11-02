COVID-19: Mumbai's anti-mask brigade wants no more lockdowns

A small section of our society took to the streets on Sunday, again demanding the withdrawal of "unnecessary" face masks, vaccines, and physical distancing. The government implemented these preventive measures to stem the spread of the novel Coronavirus, which has taken lakhs of lives worldwide. However, some believe the virus is just a common flu and a conspiracy.

100 gather at Dadar

In Mumbai, more than 100 people gathered at Dadar's Shivaji Park on Sunday evening, and protests were also seen in Delhi, Rajkot, Ranchi, Uttarakhand, Bangalore, Kolkata and Haryana. A group called 'Awaken India' has been holding such protests for the past six months, since the lockdown was first implemented to curb the fast-spreading virus. Those who gathered in the city on Sunday were also protesting against "the corrupt media and various governments in the country."

Speaking to mid-day, Yohan Tengra, 23, one of the protesters, claimed, "The rising number of cases is based on tests that are highly unreliable according to many experts all over the world. Doctors have criticised the Indian Council of Medical Research's guidelines that are very broad, and doctors have the liberty of putting COVID-19 on death certificates even when the people have tested negative. Faulty tests and broad death classification guidelines have created the illusion of a pandemic."

'Will expose the truth'

"Our aim is to expose the truth behind COVID-19 and the real agenda behind it. It is of utmost importance that Mumbaikars and the country at large stop fearing the virus, and start fearing the government instead," he said.

He added that the pandemic was "just an excuse for international forces" to impose their agenda of a dystopian big brother society, where "we live as microchipped humans under an Orwellian world government."

Claims 2 lockdowns to come

Tengra also claimed that the global elite plan a second round of lockdown in India by the end of November and a third round in January. "Their agenda is to give mandatory vaccines to everyone, and deny the freedom to travel, trade, work and live freely without possessing a vaccine certificate. The lockdowns will also crash the global economy and make most people dependent on the state for survival, which is when they intend to roll out universal basic income, and only give it to those who comply with the state and those in power. Those who hold opinions contrary to the government can be eliminated from that system. Hence, it is important that we prevent more lockdowns from happening."

Last week, Awaken India had, in a press release, demanded the Indian government to free the country of any lockdowns or restrictions imposed due to the pandemic. it added. It had also demanded "an immediate halt to the 5G rollout."

100

Approx no. of protesters at Dadar

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news