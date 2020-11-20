COVID-19: Mumbai's cases count rises but casualties see a fall

The number of cases in the state continued to rise with 5,535 new cases on Thursday taking the total tally up to 17.63 lakh, while the number of COVID-related fatalities went up to over 150. The city's daily count also increased to more than 900 cases even as the number of COVID-19-related casualties indicated a drop.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 924 cases followed by Pune with 622 cases and Nagpur with 369 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 272 new cases, all other districts had less than 200 cases each.

The state's recovery rate increased to 92.79 per cent and while 5,860 patients were discharged, 1,192 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate showed improvement as it increased to 92 per cent while the doubling rate dipped to 310 days. Among the COVID patients who are being treated, more than 16,000 are in Pune, 13,924 are in Thane and 11,694 are in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state remained stable at 2.63 per cent and till date, there have been 46,356 COVID-related deaths. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state now stands at 990.

There were 154 COVID-related deaths in the state and Solapur led with 25 deaths followed by Vasai-Virar with 14 deaths. Mumbai and Satara both reported 12 deaths each. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 12 deaths, 10 patients were suffering from other ailments while 11 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a drop in cases, the city's daily growth rate now stands at 0.22 per cent as the total count is over 2.72 lakh cases. Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and all the wards have a growth rate less than 1 per cent each. Currently, K West ward is leading with 0.32 per cent followed by M West and R South wards. Three wards in the city now have more than 800 cases and cumulatively, seven wards have more than 500 active cases each.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news