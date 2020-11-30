COVID-19: Mumbai's count falls to less than 1,000 fresh cases

The numbers in the state dipped further to 5,544 cases on Friday as the total tally now stands at 18.20 lakh, while the number of COVID-related fatalities increased to 85 deaths again. With a dip, the city's daily count was less than 1,000 fresh cases as the number of COVID-related casualties remained below 20.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 940 cases followed by Pune with 599 cases and Nagpur with 408 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 245 new cases, Kalyan Dombivali and Navi Mumbai had 180 cases each and all other districts had less than 100 cases each.

The state's recovery rate dipped further to 92.36 per cent and while 4,362 patients were discharged in the state, 515 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained at 91 per cent while the doubling rate showed improvement and increased marginally to 199 days. Among the COVID patients who are being treated, while more than 19,000 are in Pune, 16,338 are in Thane and 15,610 are in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state remained steady at 2.59 per cent and till date, there have been 47,071 COVID-related deaths. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state now stands at 1,065.

There were 85 COVID-related deaths in the state and Pune led with 24 deaths followed by Mumbai with 18 deaths. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 18 deaths, 13 patients were suffering from other ailments while 13 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a rise in cases, the city's daily growth rate remained steady at 0.35 per cent as the total count is over 2.81 lakh cases. Twelve administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and all the wards have a growth rate less 1 per cent each. Currently, P South ward is leading with 0.51 per cent followed by M West and K West wards. After witnessing a drop in the number of cases, three wards now have more than 1,000 active cases each while cumulatively, 13 wards have more than 500 active cases each.

