COVID-19: Mumbai's daily count crosses 1,000-mark again

THE numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rose on Wednesday to nearly 5,000 cases once again taking its total tally up to 17.31 lakh cases while a day after reporting less than 40 deaths, the death toll went up to 125. The city, similarly, saw a rise too with more than 1,000 fresh cases.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 1,069 cases followed by Pune with 447 and Nashik with 440. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 238 new cases, all other districts had less than 120 cases each.

The state's recovery rate increased to 92.23 per cent and while 9,164 patients were discharged in the state, 1,714 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained stable at 90 per cent and the doubling rate increased to 243 days. Among the COVID patients who are being treated, while more than 16,000 of them are in Pune, 14,043 are in Thane and 15,825 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state increased marginally to 2.63 per cent and till date, there have been 45,560 COVID-related deaths. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state now stands at 948.

There were 125 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 22 followed by Pune with 14. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 22 deaths, 18 patients were suffering from other ailments while 17 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a drop in cases, the city's daily growth rate dipped to 0.29 per cent as the total count crossed 2.66 lakh cases. Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and all the wards have a growth rate less 1 per cent each. R Central ward now has more than 1,300 active cases and cumulatively, three wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and five wards have 800 or more active cases each.

