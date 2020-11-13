COVID-19: Navi Mumbai and Panvel see big drop in deaths

Apart from daily cases, deaths in the Navi Mumbai and Panvel Municipal Corporation too have reduced drastically over the last 10 days. While Navi Mumbai is reporting two to three deaths per day in its jurisdiction, Panvel hasn't reported a single COVID-related fatality in the last three days. The administration at both corporations are keeping a close eye on the testing and tracing to reduce fatalities due to COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic wave seems to be receding across the state. The number of daily cases has been coming down in the last 15 days and the same trend has been observed in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) .

PMC hasn't reported daily cases of more than 100 in the last 20 days, whereas NMMC has reported less than 150 daily cases in the last 10 days.

"Apart from a decrease in daily cases, which is a good sign, one more positive thing happening is the reduction in death numbers. As far as PMC is concerned, in the first 10 days of November, 11 deaths were reported. In the past three days, not a single death has been reported in the corporation jurisdiction," said a senior PMC official. "Only 480 patients are currently under treatment at various hospitals," he added.



Currently, Panvel has 480 active COVID-19 cases. FILE PIC

In NMMC, the daily death count has reduced marginally over the last 10 to 15 days, but 'zero death' mission is still a distant dream. At least, 931 patients have lost their lives in the pandemic till now.

"Right now our mortality rate is 2.02% which is well below the state rate. Our whole team and hospitals are trying to save each and every patient admitted, but we are still focusing on reducing the spread of the virus which will ultimately result in zero fatalities," said Abhijeet Bangar, Commissioner, NMMC.

