COVID-19: Navi Mumbai and Panvel cases reach the below-100 mark

Navi Mumbai and Panvel have recorded the lowest number of COVID-19 cases since July. Cases in both cities fell below 100 on Saturday and the recovery rate has touched 95 per cent. While the mortality rate is around 2 per cent.

The significant fall in the number of symptomatic patients has let both, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), catch their breath.

Even as Mumbai's cases shot up through May, the NMMC and PMC managed to keep their daily count below 100. Soon after Unlock started, NMMC started recording over 300 cases daily and PMC over 200.

With the first wave receding in the state, both cities have got relief too. "The number of daily cases in both corporations is less than 100, which is a very good sign," said an NMMC officer. "The recovery rate is also going up, which has reduced the pressure on health workers across corporations," he added.

Navi Mumbai, which has so far recorded 45,476 cases, has 1,366 patients under treatment, whereas in Panvel 24,025 cases were registered till November 8, out of which 546 patients are hospitalised or institutional isolation. So far, NMMC has reported 913 deaths while PMC has recorded 561.

"We are happy that daily cases are falling. We haven't reduced testing capacity, but overall, there is a reduction in symptomatic patients across NMMC," said NMMC Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar. "We are satisfied but not complacent or relaxed as there is always the fear of the second wave," he added.

An officer from the PMC, on condition of anonymity, said, "On average, we are doing more than 400 RT-PCR tests daily. Still, positive cases are decreasing. This signifies that the wave is receding but citizens can't lower their guard as the festive season and winter may increase cases."

COVID in numbers

NMMC

Total cases: 45,476

Active cases: 1,366

Total deaths: 913

PMC

Total cases: 24,025

Active cases: 546

Total deaths: 561

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news