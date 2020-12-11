COVID-19: New cases in Maharashtra see a drop from Wednesday

The number of cases in the state reduced in comparison to Wednesday's figures on Thursday and now stands at 3,824 new cases, taking the total tally of Maharashtra to 18.68 lakh cases. The total number of COVID-related deaths recorded was 70 deaths in the state taking the total to 47,972 deaths in all. The city recorded 798 fresh cases along with Thane Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivali Corporation recording 123, 88, 136 cases respectively in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The state's recovery rate has improved and is now at 93.52 per cent with 5,008 patients discharged across the state on Thursday. Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 92 per cent while the doubling rate is improving, currently being at 302 days. The city's daily growth rate is now at 0.23 per cent as the total count now stands at 2.88 lakh cases. The city has 11,943 ongoing cases.

The mortality rate of the state was 2.57 per cent till date. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state was 1,091. These deaths are the cases where patients were positive and then tested negative but later died due to other complications. The state saw 1.15 crore laboratory samples collected so far out of which 18.68 lakh have tested positive.

There were 70 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 13 deaths followed by Pune and Satara with 5 deaths in each district. However, 9 deaths were recorded in MMR, apart from Mumbai, taking the total tally of MMR region to 22 deaths on Thursday. Civic officials said that out of 13 deaths, 6 patients were suffering from other ailments and all deaths were of senior citizens.

2,88,696 - Total No. of cases in Maharashtra

1,416 - Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

13 - No. of deaths in Mumbai today (6 patients were suffering from other ailments and all deaths were of senior citizens)

743 - patients Recovered and discharged in Mumbai today

