COVID-19: No public gathering allowed in Uttar Pradesh till June 30

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officers that no public gathering should be allowed in the state till June 30 amid the coronavirus outbreak. "Chief Minister has directed officers that no public gathering be allowed till 30th June. Further decision will be taken depending on the situation," Office of CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted.



The Chief Minister held a meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees of the state over the COVID-19 situation.



According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,621 coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh including 247 cured/discharged and 25 deaths.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever