COVID-19: Number of cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra dips again

The number of cases in the state dipped below 3,000 as it recorded just 2,834 new cases taking the total tally of Maharashtra to 18.99 lakh cases on Monday. The city too recorded a dip with the numbers going below 500 with 463 fresh cases on Monday. Thane Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivali Corporation recorded 77, 80, 71 cases respectively in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The state's recovery rate now stands at 94.24 per cent with 6,053 patients discharged on Monday. Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 93 per cent while the doubling rate is 356 days. The city's daily growth rate is now at 0.21 per cent as the total count now stands at 2.87 lakh cases. The city has 7,754 ongoing cases.

The mortality rate of the state was 2.57 per cent. The number of COVID-related deaths recorded was 55 deaths in the state taking the total to 48,801 deaths in all. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state was 1,124. These deaths are the cases where patients were positive and tested negative but later died due to other complications.

The state saw 1.21 crore laboratory samples collected out of which 18.99 lakh have been tested positive with 15.62 per cent positivity ratio in the state. Mumbai led with 12 deaths followed by Nashik with 5 deaths on Monday. Eight deaths were recorded in MMR apart from Mumbai. According to civic officials out of the 12 deaths, 8 patients were suffering from other ailments and 9 were senior citizens.

18,99,352

Total No. of cases in Maharashtra

830

Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

12

No. of deaths in city today (8 patients were suffering from other ailments and 9 were senior citizens)

693

Patients Recovered and discharged in city today

