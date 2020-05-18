COVID-19 pandemic: Physios, trainers sacked as MCA parts with agency

The Mumbai Cricket Association's decision to discontinue the services of YOS, a sports health specialist company that provided physios and trainers to Mumbai teams last season, has had a cascading effect on the support staff personnel deployed with Mumbai teams as the Bangalore-based company has terminated their contracts with immediate effect.

A few days ago, MCA intimated YOS about their discontinuation since there is no clarity on resumption of domestic cricket due to the COVID-19 pandemic. YOS shot off a termination email to all the 16 trainers and physios whom they had hired to provide services for Mumbai teams. For the first time, MCA, under the ad-hoc committee last year, had hired an agency to provide physios and trainers.

In the email, Rahul Patwardhan, co-founder and director of YOS, stated: "With a very heavy heart, I am obliged to inform you of MCA's decision to discontinue our services citing lack of clarity on the resumption of activities at the academy [BKC indoor]. We will disengage your professional services with immediate effect which reflects on our current status with MCA. There will be no further payments pending from YOS sports to you."

A physio with one of the Mumbai teams was shocked at the treatment meted out to them by YOS. "We understand these are tough times for every company but they [YOS] should have atleast given us a month's notice. We were not sitting idle. We were in the process of preparing reports and at the same time, helping our players regarding workouts and injury prevention. We will continue to help Mumbai players as this is a crucial time for active athletes," said the physiotherapist.

