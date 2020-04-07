COVID-19 scare: Is Iulia Vantur also at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse?

If her Instagram posts are any indication, Iulia Vantur is also at Sallu's Panvel farmhouse. The star's special friend has been sharing snapshots, which are a clear giveaway. Yesterday, she did a Q&A with fans.

When the Romanian actor-anchor was asked about her whereabouts, she replied, "I am grateful to be in a safe place, isolated and outside the city (sic)." She also shared a video of her horseriding in a 'secure environ'. It's not exactly a surprise to know Vantur has been in Panvel.

Several of Iulia's Instagram followers also guessed where the model-actress has been quarantining. One Instagram user commented, "Yes it's Salman Ji farmhouse", while yet another wrote, "Salman Khan Panvel Farmhouse." Must say, Iulia Vantur's social media followers are quite astute! One Instagram user even advised the model-actress to stay safe and practise what she preaches! The comments goes: "The government have appeal not to go out of your house...and you are horse riding in the field ....is it possible to roam around even if it is your farm... i guess corona is every where...plz dont teach us first teach yourself.... (sic)"

Well, we're sure Iulia Vantur is taking all the necessary precautions to keep herself safe from COVID-19!

