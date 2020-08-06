COVID-19 takes a life every 15 seconds

The global death toll from the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) surged past 7 lakh on Wednesday, and according to calculations by Reuters, the virus is killing one person every 15 seconds.

"Nearly 5,900 people are dying every 24 hours from COVID-19 on average. That equates to 247 people per hour, or one person every 15 seconds," stated a report in Reuters. The news agency came with the estimation after calculating the data from the past two weeks.

733 new deaths in US

The US and Brazil continued to be the countries reporting the highest COVID-19 casualties. According to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the death toll rose to 1,55,204 with 733 new causlaties over the past 24 hours, while the cases reached 4,698,818 with 49,716 new confirmed infections.

"They are dying, that's true. It is what it is. But that doesn't mean we aren't doing everything we can. It's under control as much as you can control it. This is a horrible plague," Reuters quoted President Donald Trump as saying.

51,603 new cases in Brazil

In Brazil, the cases increased by 51,603 in the past 24 hours to 2,801,921, the country's Health Ministry said. The death toll rose by 1,154 to 95,819. Mexico's Health Ministry on Wednesday said the total cases in the country rose to 4,49,961 after 6,148 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours, and the death toll reached 48,869 after 857 more people died.

South Africa sees dip in new cases

South Africa's health minister on Wednesday reported decreasing rates of new COVID-19 cases but warned that vigilance must continue "to prevent a renewed surge." South Africa has 5,21,318 cases, the fifth highest in the world and over half of all reported cases in Africa. So far South Africa has recorded 8,884 deaths.

Virus threat on 2nd ship in Norway

A cruise ship carrying over 200 people docked in a Norwegian harbour on Wednesday and ordered to keep everyone on board after a passenger from a previous trip tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to Denmark. All 85 crew members would be tested for the virus and may be the 123 passengers as well.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever