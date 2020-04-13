COVID-19: Tennis star Grigor Dimitrov will be taking a course at Harvard

While sports stars across the globe are trying their hands at doing things they never got to do thanks to the Coronavirus lockdown, Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov has revealed he will be taking up a course at the Harvard Business School soon.

In a column for the ATP Tour website, Grigor wrote: "I'm starting a course at Harvard Business School in a few weeks. It's something I've always wanted to do. I loved being in school, but haven't had the chance to experience it to the extent that I would have wanted to. Now I have the time to do something new and different."

Grigor, who is currently in California, USA, during quarantine, added: "I decided to stay on the west coast of the US once it was announced that Indian Wells was cancelled. Tennis players are creatures of habit, so I still make sure to structure my day. Go to bed on time, wake up early, be productive in the morning. I'm a crazy fanatic when it comes to laundry and have been doing that twice a day."

