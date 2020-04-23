COVID-19: Tennis star Sloane Stephen's hiking to raise funds for kids

American tennis player Sloane Stephens has started a fundraiser for students and teachers in Haiti in association with her fiance Jozy Altidore's JA Foundation. "Can you imagine climbing 200 flights of stairs every day simply to access clean water, and education, and healthcare? The children and families in Marre-a-Coiffe, Haiti do just that. I'm taking the Hike for Haiti Challenge to raise awareness and funds to help provide students and teachers in Haiti vital support.



Jozy Altidore

From April 17 to May 17, we'll be hiking 200 flights of stairs in solidarity," Sloanne, 27, says on her fundraising page. Meanwhile, Jozy remarks: "In these times of adversity and social distancing, it's so important to find ways to virtually stay connected to others in our community, and to stay healthy and active at home. The JA Foundation will be matching funds donated to my team page up to $2,500, so your contribution will have double the impact."

