COVID-19: Token system introduced for purchase of liquor in Pune

Token system has been introduced for the purchase of alcohol from liquor stores in Pune, said Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar on Tuesday. He said there will be an implementation of a token system at these stores and without a token, no liquor can be purchased.

On Tuesday, Pune Police registered cases against nine liquor stores for not following the COVID-19 health guidelines.

The move comes as liquor stores witnessed huge rush across the country after the relaxation of lockdown norms by several state governments over the past few days.

