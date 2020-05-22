COVID-19: Two more staff members in Boney Kapoor's house test positive

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. From businesses to daily life, everyone has been struggling to get by in their own way. Recently, there was news that a staff member at Boney Kapoor's house had tested positive for COVID-19. While that news was bad enough, now, it's being reported that two more members of Boney Kapoor's staff have tested positive.

A source told Bombay Times, "Everyone was tested at his home after one domestic staff member tested positive. Two more staff members, who tested positive, have been moved away for treatment. They were asymptomatic. The family members and other staffers have tested negative."

When news first broke out about Kapoor's house help testing positive and then being taken away at a quarantine centre, the producer had released a statement. The statement read, "Myself, my children and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us is showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven't left our home since the lockdown started. We are thankful to Govt of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan (the house help) would soon recover and be back at home with us."

Janhvi Kapoor, too, had shared her father's statement on Instagram. Take a look:

The domestic help, Charan Sahu, aged 23, had been living with Kapoor and his family at their residence in Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex. After testing positive for COVID-19, he was kept in isolation.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news