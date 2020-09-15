COVID-19: Two more wards in Mumbai cross 10,000 cases mark

After reporting more than 20,000 cases for several days, the state reported around 17,000 cases on Monday while the recovery rate touched 70 per cent yet again. While Mumbai continued to report more than 2,000 fresh cases, areas like Andheri East and Malad crossed 10,000 cases each.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead once again with 2,269 cases followed by Pune with 1,908 cases. Other districts with a high daily count were Nagpur with 1,171 cases, Ahmednagar with 1,096 and Nashik with 932.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli had more than 500 cases each, whereas all other districts reported less than 400 cases each.

The state's recovery rate saw some progress as it increased to 70.16 per cent and while 15,789 patients were discharged from the state, 1,431 patients were discharged from Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained steady 77 per cent as did the doubling rate further at 56 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 78,000 of them are in Pune, 30,276 are in Thane and 31,123 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state dropped marginally to 2.77 per cent and till date, there have been 29,894 COVID-related deaths and 374 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 363 COVID-related deaths in the state including 106 deaths reported earlier and Kolhapur led with 36 deaths followed by Mumbai and Sangli with 31 each.

In other districts, Mira-Bhayandar and Pune had 22 deaths each while Solapur had 15. Health officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 185 occurred in the last 48 hours while 65 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 31 deaths, 24 patients were suffering from other ailments while 24 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate remained steady at 1.24 per cent as the total count stands at 1.72 lakh cases. Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and 19 wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. With a marginal rise, R Central ward continued to lead with 1.67 per cent followed by R North and P South wards.

While R Central has more than 2,000 active cases, 13 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and three wards have more than 800 active cases each. Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank fifth and P North and K East wards both have more than 1,000 cases each. On Monday, Dharavi had 23 new cases while Dadar had 39 and Mahim had 54.

