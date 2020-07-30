COVID-19: Uber-Bajaj install safety partition in over 1 lakh autos to make travel safer

Uber and Bajaj on Wednesday announced their partnership with auto drivers to install safety partitions behind the driver seat in 1 lakh autos across the country to act as a protective barrier for restricting contact and to facilitate social distancing between drivers and riders for making travel safer.



A transparent sheet installed in an Uber auto

Safety kits consisting of face masks, hand sanitisers, and vehicle disinfectants will also be distributed to 1 lakh auto-rickshaw drivers across 20 cities, including New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mysore, and Madurai. Additionally, Uber has been leveraging its technology to provide drivers mandatory specialised training modules via the Uber app on the correct usage of PPE and sanitisation protocols for their vehicles.

Sharing details of the partnership, Nandini Maheshwari, director (business development), Uber APAC said, "As Uber resumes services, we want to stay ahead of the curve and be ready to assist millions of our riders with safe and reliable transport options in the 'new normal'. Our partnership with Bajaj, one of the most trusted and respected brands in India, demonstrates our commitment to the safety of everyone who uses our platform. Over the coming few months, we will leverage our close ties to continue to instill confidence in our driver-partners and provide peace of mind for millions of our riders."



Uber auto driver Ratnesh Singh with a passenger in Gurgaon

Samardeep Subandh, president, intra-city business, Bajaj Auto, said, "As our country opens up, we at Bajaj Auto are keen to assist our driver-partners in giving a safe ride to their customers. We are reaching out to more than 1 lakh drivers to install safety partitions and deliver disinfection kits, irrespective of the make of the vehicle."

Uber has also launched a comprehensive set of safety measures, such as the Go Online Checklist, a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, mandatory driver education and an updated cancellation policy allowing both riders and driver to cancel trips if they don't feel safe.



Uber auto driver Ratnesh Singh receives sanitisation kit

Uber has also allocated 50 million dollars globally to purchase safety supplies like masks, gloves, hand sanitisers, and disinfectant sprays for drivers. In India, the teams have already been distributing protective equipment to active drivers across 70 plus cities where operations have resumed. Uber's new in-app safety feature will notify drivers to replenish their PPE supplies after they have completed a predetermined number of trips.

As cities start to reopen, Uber's rides business is seeing green shoots of recovery with low-cost products like Moto and Auto recovering faster than other categories.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news