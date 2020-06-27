COVID-19 victim's body carried to cremation ground on JCB

In a shocking incident, the body of a COVID-19 victim was carried on a JCB earth mover to the cremation ground by municipal staff in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Friday. The incident took place in Udayapuram area of Palasa municipality after the 72-year-old died of COVID-19.



The PPE-clad municipal workers placed the body covered in a cloth on the front portion of the machine and drove to the cremation ground.



Following the incident, District Collector J Nivas suspended Palasa Municipal Commissioner C Nagender Kumar and the sanitary inspector. He also ordered a probe into the incident.



The man, a former employee in the municipality, died at home following the illness. He had undergone COVID-19 test during a door-to-door drive by the local authorities. The report of the test also came around the time of his death.



As neighbours put pressure on the family to remove the body, the deceased's granddaughter, a government volunteer in the town, called the municipal staff to shift the body for cremation.



Palasa is already in the grip of Covid-19 fear and traders in this town and other parts of the district are voluntarily observing the lockdown.



Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted that he was utterly shocked to see the deceased bodies of coronavirus victims wrapped in plastic & transported on JCBs and tractors.

Utterly shocked to see the deceased bodies of #Coronavirus victims wrapped in plastic & transported on JCBs & Tractors. They deserve respect & dignity even in death. Shame on @ysjagan Govt for this inhumane treatment of the mortal remains pic.twitter.com/BobjAdIZC8 — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) June 26, 2020

