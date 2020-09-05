COVID-19: Why Mumbai needs to co-operate and get tested by BMC

Mumbaikars continue to turn their backs on BMC's mass testing, with less than 200 daily tests done in wards. Symptomatic people and their families are turning to private labs instead. This is hampering the mitigation of the pandemic as a large number of asymptomatic patients go undetected, spread the virus further and make unlocking difficult.

Mumbaikars continue to turn away from BMC's mass testing, resulting in less than 200 daily tests in the wards. Fear of social boycott, distrust of the civic set-up, and fear of quarantine are still rampant among people.

For instance, Zone VII, that comprises Dahisar, Borivli and Kandivli, has met only one-third of its testing target in the past two weeks. People are going to private labs but only if they have symptoms.

mid-day had reported the municipal chief's testing targets for all wards, with seven of them having a target of 1,000 tests daily.

The three wards in the zone — with Borivli having the target of 1,000 tests — decided to set up camps in particular buildings. It resulted in the wards racing to the top in terms of growth rate of positive cases. "The number of cases increased in Zone VII with increased testing. In the past two weeks, around 12,000 tests were conducted, half of them Borivli alone," said Vishwas Shankarwar, deputy municipal commissioner of the zone.

People get tested for symptoms

Although the zone is trying hard, it is far away from its target of 28,000. From August 17 to September 2 — there was no testing on August 22 and 23 due to Ganeshotsav — Dahisar ward carried out 3,837 tests, Borivli tested 5,712 people and Kandivli had 2,286 tests and the number of positive cases was 662, 1,851 and 1,296 respectively. This number also includes the results of tests in private labs, which are approximately double than the civic body's.



Shankarwar added, "People are not ready to do a test if they don't have any symptoms. There are issues of stigma and going in quarantine."

Vidyarthi Singh, BJP corporator from Borivli East, told mid-day, "There is at least some response from slums, you can convince the residents. But building residents turn their backs to camps."

Charkop appears to have some success. Its corporator Sandhya Doshi, said, "I don't know about other wards, but we get good response for COVID testing. There are no slums in my ward."

Other areas struggling, too

The same reluctance is witnessed in other areas too. "After a priest at one of the churches appealed, around 100 people turned up for testing in Bandra. Otherwise, only 20-30 people come for testing," said Asif Zakaria, corporator from Bandra West.

"We tried to do tests at commercial establishments also, but in vain. Residents from towers prefer private labs as the workers come to their homes and wear PPE kits in front of them. In slums, any area that BMC workers wearing PPE kits visit is boycotted by others," said a ward officer from South Mumbai.

"Almost two-thirds of the tests are done by private labs. On Thursday, out of 9,862 tests, 6,580 were done in private labs," said a BMC officer.

A top officer from the BMC pointed out, "People go to private labs at their family doctor's advice. If one person tests positive, everyone from the family gets tested. This why the number in private labs is high."

"We have put up posters in every building and are continuing to take corporators' help," said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner.

Myths and facts about getting tested



Myth: BMC wants to boost numbers/make money, and is hence showing fake positives.

BMC SAYS: While there are rumours of private labs-private hospitals nexus, BMC has not benefited if COVID-19 numbers are increasing. On the contrary, the corporation has warned hospitals against admitting asymptomatic patients or offering ICUs for mildly symptomatic patients.

Myth: I will be forced to be quarantined and lose my job, etc.

BMC SAYS: BMC does not force anyone into institutional quarantine. You can work from home and it is better to remain at home instead of spreading the virus which will affect the health of not just you but your family, colleagues and ultimately the economy and your job, too.

Myth: COVID Care Centres are dirty and don't have enough facilities

BMC SAYS: The centres are managed by contractors and there are a few issues. But now 80 per cent of the patients are from high-rise buildings, so they can quarantine at home.

Myth: I am all right, I don't need to get a test done

BMC SAYS: Even if you are asymptomatic, there is a possibility that you can spread the virus.

Myth: People will boycott me and my family

BMC SAYS: BMC is spreading awareness about this. Let's overcome the stigma, it is ultimately beneficial for your own health.

