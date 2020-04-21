Search

COVID-19: Devoleena Bhattacharjee adopts two families, will take care of their basic needs

Updated: Apr 21, 2020, 08:25 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Devoleena Bhattacharjee does it again! Adopts two families to take care of their needs and necessities amid the Coronavirus outbreak!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Devoleena Bhattacharjee
A lot of Bollywood and Television celebrities came forward to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund and did their best to help people financially. Bigg Boss fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee has done something beyond. She not only contributed to the fund but has now adopted two families and will be looking after their needs and necessities amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Twitter, one of the fan-clubs of the actor even thanked her for this wonderful gesture and move that should inspire everyone. And in case you also happen to be a fan of the actress, this tweet is for you:

Have a look right here:

To shed some more light, these two families are the families of the wage workers since these are the people that are affected the most during this lockdown. Their earnings have gone for a toss and so has their livelihood. And in case you forgot, she and her fans also helped a pregnant lady reach the hospital on time during this lockdown period. Way to go!

