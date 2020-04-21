COVID-19: Devoleena Bhattacharjee adopts two families, will take care of their basic needs

A lot of Bollywood and Television celebrities came forward to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund and did their best to help people financially. Bigg Boss fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee has done something beyond. She not only contributed to the fund but has now adopted two families and will be looking after their needs and necessities amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Twitter, one of the fan-clubs of the actor even thanked her for this wonderful gesture and move that should inspire everyone. And in case you also happen to be a fan of the actress, this tweet is for you:

Have a look right here:

Thank youuuu so much @Devoleena_23 for Adopting 2 families for 1 month Nd Donating Money for Thier food & groceries ...

This will be the best bihu gift for your Assam fans

God bless you âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ @Devoleena_23 pic.twitter.com/CdhQ8Ffl9v — Veera kunapareddyðÂ¦Â (@veerakunaparedy) April 14, 2020

To shed some more light, these two families are the families of the wage workers since these are the people that are affected the most during this lockdown. Their earnings have gone for a toss and so has their livelihood. And in case you forgot, she and her fans also helped a pregnant lady reach the hospital on time during this lockdown period. Way to go!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news